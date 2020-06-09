Teen shot to death overnight in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL)- Phenix City police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a teen dead.

Zion Quondarious Highsmith, 19, was shot multiple times in the 200 block of 16th Avenue South after midnight, according to Captain Darryl Williams.

When police arrived to the scene, they discovered Highsmith suffering multiple gunshot wounds, lying in the street. He was taken by Care Ambulance to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment.

An early investigation revealed that a small, light colored, 4 door sedan, drove in front of the home and started firing a gun. At the time, a party was ongoing.

The victim was outside, near the street, when he was struck several times. The vehicle left the scene.

Anyone with information about the murder of Zion Highsmith is urged to contact police at (334) 448-2819 or (334) 448-2835.