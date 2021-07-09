Temperatures Getting Back in the 90’s with Isolated Showers Expected

Looking ahead to our weekend, were expecting to shift to more summertime conditions for both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures, along with abundant moisture, could cause us to see some pop-up thunderstorms into the afternoon and evening hours. We expect Saturday to have the chance of stray showers with Sunday shifting to more isolated showers and storms.



The major update regarding weather this weekend is the temperatures. For this weekend and for next week, we are starting to see temperatures gradually getting back into the 90’s after staying mostly in the 80’s for much of June. We expect Saturday to be in the low 90’s and staying this way for much of next week.



As for the start of next week, we are continuing to see more summerlike conditions throughout the area. Gulf moisture and the presence of temperatures in the low 90’s will continue to induce pop-up isolated showers throughout next week.