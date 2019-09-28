Texas sheriff’s deputy shot and killed

HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Harris County Texas Sheriff’s Deputy was killed in the line of duty Friday afternoon while conducting a traffic stop.

Deputy Sheriff Sandeep Dhaliwal, 42, was killed in the 14800 block of Willancy Court at 12:45 p.m CST.

An armed man approached Deputy Dhaliwal from behind and shot him multiple times. He was flown to a hospital where died several hours later. Two men were later arrested.

Deputy Dhaliwal was the first member of the local Sikh community to join the sheriff’s office

Governor Greg Abbott issued the following statement after learning of his death.

“Today, Cecilia and I join Texans in mourning the loss of the Harris County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed in the line of duty,” said Governor Abbott. “It is with heavy hearts that we send our deepest sympathies to the deputy’s family, friends, and his brothers and sisters in law enforcement. This tragic loss is a grave reminder of the risks that our law enforcement officers face every single day. I thank the officers who bravely responded to apprehend the suspect, and I assure you that the state of Texas is committed to bringing this killer to justice. Cecilia and I ask all Texans to join us in praying for the family and the entire Harris County Sheriff’s Department.”

Deputy Dhaliwal served with the Harris County Sheriff’s Officer for a decade.

He is survived by his wife and three children.