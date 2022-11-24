Columbus, GA (WRBL)- Happy Thanksgiving! We have more clouds in the forecast as we sit ahead of a cold front, temperatures will reach the middle to a few upper 60s this afternoon/early evening.

Rain moves in overnight as a cold front begins to progress across the area, rain will arrive early morning and continue during the AM commute. Expect areas of moderate to heavy rain so for those who do not have to work and are planning on heading out for Black Friday deals, you will want the heavy rain gear. By midday, rain becomes more scattered and will continue during the afternoon.

Multiple opportunities for rain in the extended forecast, Saturday will sit as a transition day with temperatures in the 60s and clouds. Another cold front will move in late Saturday into Sunday morning, heavy rain will be possible.

After Sunday, a couple of dry warm days with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s but our next front with a chance for showers will be on Wednesday.