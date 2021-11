HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) - School officials gathered in Harris County for a ribbon-cutting at the county's brand new middle school. The facility is the Harris County School District's first new construction since 2010. The current middle school has been hosting classes since 1955.

Since breaking ground in March 2020, school board members, principals and teachers were able to walk the halls of the brand new Harris County Carver Middle School following the ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday evening.