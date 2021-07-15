The City of Valley purchases dilapidated homes

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – The City of Valley has offered a homeowner and his wife $2,500 for their home after declaring it a public nuisance.

The city has purchased and torn down roughly 140 homes in the community that are dilapidated, a public nuisance or unfit for individuals to live in. Mayor Leonard Riley says the city purchases these types of homes all the time.

“We declare houses dilapidated all the time, especially if we get complaints about them. You can declare a house dilapidated if it’s not clean, if it’s filthy, if it’s not structurally sound,” Riley said.

The city will give homeowners 45 days to bring their homes back into compliance once it’s declared dilapidated. Homeowners must provide a plan that shows they will fix and clean the areas in the home that are not up to code. After 45 days, the city will conduct an inspection and if the home does not pass, then the city will make an offer to purchase the home.

“We made an offer last week on the property, we offered the mortgage $4,000, we offered the owner $2,500. $6,500 for a house that’s really not worth $6,500 and all we’re going to do is tear it down. Nobody is ever going to live there,” Riley said.



The city has declared the home located at 2312 38 Blvd a public nuisance and has purchased the property from former homeowners Leo and Tiffany Posey. The family told News 3 they did everything to bring their home back to code.

“I want to find out how they can go about taking my house from me. They’ve been on my back for over two years, ever since I’ve been here. I get one thing done, then they’re finding something else for me to do, so now they’re condemning my house,” Leo said.

Leo said the city forced him to sell his home on July 13, 2020.

“They forced me to sell the house today for $2,500 and I know the house is worth more than that. I don’t know why they’re doing it,” Leo said.

The city has asked the Poseys to fix several things in their home.

“They started out on my yard, I got the yard done. Then they started in on the house, they said the hole in the floor by the stove needed to be replaced. I fixed that, then they said the holes in the wall had to be replaced. We fixed that, they come back and find something else,” Leo said.

Due to the condition of the home, the Department of Human Resources took Tiffany’s daughters away from her. DHR removed the children from the home last July, Tiffany said she’s done everything DHR has asked of her to get her children back.

“If we can get the house off of the condemned list, I can get my kids back but he didn’t want to take it off the condemned list. My DHR worker told me to find another place to live, I need to divorce him, find a place to live by myself with the girls,” Tiffany said.

The city told the Poseys the home is not worth fixing considering the numerous amount of things that still need to be fixed.

“It cost me about $3,000-$4,000 to get the house fixed and they forced me out of the house. Now I have no place to go,” Leo said.

Tiffany told News 3 she’s not sure how she can help her husband.

“I don’t know how to help, it’s like I’m darned if I do and darned if I don’t. He fixed the commode like they asked him, he fixed the walls like they asked him. He did everything they asked him to do in the house,” Tiffany said.

