COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Museum and Columbus State University Art Department are teaming up for the Columbus Museum on Tours “Facts and Figures Exhibit.”

Director of Marketing for the Columbus Museum Kristen Hudson told WRBL the Facts and Figures exhibit is a collection of the very best contemporary realist paintings from the holdings of The Columbus Museum.

The exhibit at the Bo Bartlett Center on Columbus State University’s Campus features the work of local artists as well as other talented painters.

Director of Marketing for the Columbus Museum Kristen Hudson shares more details about the exhibit.

“It is a sort of the reveal of the best contemporary realist paintings in the Columbus Museum’s collection and showcases the style’s development since the 1950s. And of course, there was no better place to house this exhibition than the Bo Bartlett Center itself. The actual show is anchored in works by Bo Bartlett, our local and beloved artist,” said Kristen Hudson.

Kristen Hudson also shares with WRBL more about the other painters that are featured in the show. ” We also showcase other local artists such as Lamar Baker and Dale Pennington and Henry Nordhaus in, as well as some nationally recognized artists like Steven Ezell West Hampel and Janet Fish.”

The exhibit is free and open to the public and will be at the Bo Bartlett Center until August 26.