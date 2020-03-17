The Coronavirus halts another event. and this time it’s the 2020 Met Gala.

NEW YORK, New York (CNN)-The Coronavirus halts another event. This time it’s the 2020 Met Gala.

The annual red carpet event, hosted by Vogue’s Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour, is a celebrity-packed fundraiser for the costume institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

All the programs and happenings scheduled through May 15 are canceled or postponed due to the disease. The museum itself is shut down until April 4.

Numerous entertainment-type events in New York have fallen to the same fate. That includes late night T-V shows, which are being filmed without audiences.