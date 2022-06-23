Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-The readings appeared to peak at 100° so far but a few lower 100s are still hanging on with an advancing cool front, which is not very strong. There may be a stray pop-up shower or storm, but mainly hot and dry. The highest observed at our official site in Columbus was 99° with a 102° Heat Index value.

The record on this Thursday is 104° and it appears again we are coming close but not enough to set an official record. The trend will be dropping out of the triple-digit heat over the next few days thanks to this weak cool front tapping some sub-tropical air for fuel…

Adding more clouds and a few more storms to cool us only slightly. And with the uptick in humidity, we are going to have to deal with uncomfortable conditions.

Finally, the extended forecast next week will bring a cool front into the region and this will knock our readings back to average or the lower 90s. Rain chances will ramp back up Tuesday and better coverage Wednesday when the physical cool front drapes across the region.

FUN FACT: 105° occurred 10 years ago on June 29th surpassing the hottest ever recorded in our modern records…Beating 103 previously but the very next day on June 30th, 2012 we hit the ALL-TIME Hottest reading of 106°.