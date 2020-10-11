The fly on Pence’s hair during VP debate lands on a Halloween wig

by: Elizabeth Chmurak

(NewsNation Now) — The fly that captured America’s attention during the vice presidential debate Wednesday night is now making it’s debut just in time for Halloween.

It didn’t take long for the bug that went viral during this week’s debate to get people buzzing about a new Halloween costume.

The fly that landed on Mike Pence’s head may have only hung out there for several minutes but managed to inspire tons of memes and a Halloween wig.

Apparel retailer, 3Wishes announced the release of the “Debate Fly Wig” with a price tag of $49.95. The silver-gray wig has a large fly stuck to the side of it, so all you need is a suit and tie to complete the look.

Talk about a fly costume.

