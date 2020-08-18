The forecast goes from dry to humid, with storms coming back

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

93° / 71°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 93° 71°

Wednesday

90° / 70°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 60% 90° 70°

Thursday

86° / 71°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 86° 71°

Friday

83° / 69°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 83° 69°

Saturday

85° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 85° 70°

Sunday

86° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 86° 72°

Monday

88° / 72°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 88° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

88°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

84°

9 PM
Clear
0%
84°

82°

10 PM
Clear
0%
82°

79°

11 PM
Clear
0%
79°

79°

12 AM
Clear
0%
79°

77°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
77°

76°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

75°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
75°

74°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
74°

73°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
73°

72°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
72°

73°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

74°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
74°

78°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

82°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

85°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

88°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
88°

89°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
89°

89°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
89°

88°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
88°

88°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
88°

80°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
80°

78°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
78°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories