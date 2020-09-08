The forecast will become more sub-tropical with more clouds and humidity in the upcoming forecast. This will allow us to see a few showers and storms each afternoon Thursday through Saturday. There’s a weak area of low pressure around the Bahamas and this will add to the increased humidity once the stalled front along the coast breaks down and interacts with another approaching front across Alabama. Next week we will return back to stable conditions with the cool front. and readings will return to average highs around 90°. Tropics: Paulette and Rene will not impact us directly and will remain out in the Tropical Atlantic.
The forecast is becoming more tropical but more evident by Thursday
by: Bob JeswaldPosted: / Updated: