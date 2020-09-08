The forecast is becoming more tropical but more evident by Thursday

The forecast will become more sub-tropical with more clouds and humidity in the upcoming forecast. This will allow us to see a few showers and storms each afternoon Thursday through Saturday. There’s a weak area of low pressure around the Bahamas and this will add to the increased humidity once the stalled front along the coast breaks down and interacts with another approaching front across Alabama.  Next week we will return back to stable conditions with the cool front. and readings will return to average highs around 90°.  Tropics: Paulette and Rene will not impact us directly and will remain out in the Tropical Atlantic. 

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

91° / 70°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 0% 91° 70°

Wednesday

91° / 73°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 91° 73°

Thursday

89° / 73°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 50% 89° 73°

Friday

89° / 73°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 60% 89° 73°

Saturday

88° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 88° 73°

Sunday

88° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 88° 73°

Monday

89° / 72°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 50% 89° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

87°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

84°

8 PM
Clear
0%
84°

81°

9 PM
Clear
0%
81°

79°

10 PM
Clear
0%
79°

77°

11 PM
Clear
0%
77°

76°

12 AM
Clear
0%
76°

75°

1 AM
Clear
0%
75°

74°

2 AM
Clear
0%
74°

73°

3 AM
Clear
0%
73°

72°

4 AM
Clear
0%
72°

72°

5 AM
Clear
0%
72°

72°

6 AM
Clear
0%
72°

71°

7 AM
Clear
0%
71°

72°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
72°

75°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
75°

78°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

82°

11 AM
Sunny
10%
82°

85°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

87°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

88°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
88°

89°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

89°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

89°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

87°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

