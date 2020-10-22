The forecast is on track for showers and storms this Saturday when the front sweeps through

The forecast will continue to be similar throughout the day Friday like today. Saturday the front will enter the region and literally hit a brick wall and slowly move through the region, with a weak surface low, which will trigger a few showers and storms.

The cold front will increase instability for the entire day on Saturday. Despite the conflicting model data. The front and surface low will travel farther east across the region, then we will b back to the hit and miss showers and storms.

The next two front will arrive next week with better coverage for rainfall. These storms will arrive Wednesday through the end of next week.

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

83° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 83° 67°

Friday

82° / 66°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 82° 66°

Saturday

80° / 65°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 60% 80° 65°

Sunday

82° / 64°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 82° 64°

Monday

82° / 65°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 82° 65°

Tuesday

84° / 65°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 84° 65°

Wednesday

83° / 67°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 40% 83° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
78°

76°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
76°

75°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
75°

74°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
74°

73°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

69°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

72°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
72°

75°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

77°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

78°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

80°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

81°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
81°

81°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
81°

81°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

