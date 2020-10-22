The forecast is on track for showers and storms this Saturday when the front sweeps through

The forecast will continue to be similar throughout the day Friday like today. Saturday the front will enter the region and literally hit a brick wall and slowly move through the region, with a weak surface low, which will trigger a few showers and storms.

The cold front will increase instability for the entire day on Saturday. Despite the conflicting model data. The front and surface low will travel farther east across the region, then we will b back to the hit and miss showers and storms.

The next two front will arrive next week with better coverage for rainfall. These storms will arrive Wednesday through the end of next week.