The forecast may be “tropical” but not a washout

The forecast will not be a washout but we can expect to see those isolated or hit and miss pop-up showers and storms. There are two tropical disturbances, one in the northern Gulf and one-off the southern Florida coast. 

At the time I’m writing this discussion, there are eight features in the Tropical Atlantic. Two are tropical storms, Paulette and Rene, which are not going to impact the U.S. mainland. There are two waves off the African coast, so there will likely be two named storms in the next day, likely.

The rain may be choked off a bit from the energy becoming more contained and a cool front Sunday into Monday pushing the energy out south and east throughout the day Tuesday. 

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

90° / 73°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 20% 90° 73°

Sunday

89° / 74°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 89° 74°

Monday

87° / 73°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 50% 87° 73°

Tuesday

79° / 69°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 79° 69°

Wednesday

76° / 71°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 70% 76° 71°

Thursday

81° / 70°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 81° 70°

Friday

82° / 68°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 82° 68°

