The forecast warms up ahead of Thursday’s storm system for a Weather Aware Day

Wednesday we can expect a mix of clouds and sun, with increasing clouds ahead of a strong storm system, with mild conditions. Enough to make early average allergy sufferers sneeze.

A strong winter storm is developing on the backside of this storm system bringing a few showers throughout the day Thursday. Then a squall line moves into the region later in the day across central Alabama. The set-up will be disruptive weather ahead of the cold front.

WEATHER AWARE: 9 PM-3 AM Friday A squall line is expected to hold up across the region. The high confidence is the accelerated winds ahead of this line with gusts up to 45mph. Along this line, we lose daytime heating but we have enough instability along with shear to pop a few good thunderstorms, with brief straight-line winds and a low-end tornado risk but at this time the unsettled portion will be weakened trees and limbs on power lines and a few power outages.