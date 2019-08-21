The great thermostat debate!

CNN- Some air conditioning tips from the federal government are dividing people on the Internet.

Energy-Star recommends keeping your thermostat at 78 degrees in the summer.

The energy saving program also says you should crank it up to 85 when you’re not home and 82 when you’re asleep!

Many people have expressed passionate opinions on the topic.

Some say those temps are ridiculously hot, while others claim to find them perfectly comfortable.

Energy-Star recommends using a programmable thermostat to implement the settings it says are best.



One element missing from those recommendations is humidity. More moisture in the air impedes your body’s ability to cool itself by sweating, so 78 degrees in a humid area feels much warmer than the same temperature where the air is dry.