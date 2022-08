The forecast remains mostly dry with a weak shortwave ahead of another cool dry front expected to move through late Tuesday.

This will keep us mostly fair but a few stray showers and even a storm will be in the region.

Readings will be very warm through Thursday into the lower 90s and then we will cool slightly back below averages of 91, Friday through the weekend, with better coverage for storms.

Labor Day forecast will be warm with isolated afternoon showers and storms.