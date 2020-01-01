The historic Liberty Theatre in Columbus invites you to fun-filled fundraiser on Saturday, January 4

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Dr. Shae Anderson of the historic Liberty Theatre in Columbus stopped by News 3 Midday to tell Greg about a very special fundraiser on Saturday, January 4, at 7 p.m.

It’s a night of music, food, and fellowship to benefit the #ThisPlaceMatters Project, devoted to the historical preservation of the theatre. Peggy Jenkins and Friends will perform.

One-hundred percent of the money raised benefits #ThisPlaceMatters.

General admission tickets run $50 and VIP tickets run $75. Click here to find out more details and to purchase your tickets.

Trending Stories