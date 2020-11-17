The House of Mercy Surviving COVID-19

Columbus Ga.( WRBL)- As the United States braces for the second wave of COVID-19 and the flu season, one Columbus non-profit is preparing for a difficult season.

The homeless shelter, The House of Mercy, is faced with the difficulty of only allowing one new resident into the facility once a month due to COVID-19 and limited funding.

” It hurts me that we can’t help more homeless people because of this pandemic that were dealing with right now,” Pastor Walmock said.

To ensure the non-profit is following CDC guidelines, new residents must take a COVID-19 test and self quarantine for two weeks. The House of Mercy provides an isolated room and bathroom for residents to properly go through the self quarantine process.

Even though the impact of the pandemic is weighing heavily on The House of Mercy, they still find a way to give back to the homeless anyway they can.

” Giving has decreased, but were still able to help because every Monday, Wednesday and Friday we give out clothes,” Pastor Walmock said.

The House of Mercy is accepting donations to continue helping those in need.