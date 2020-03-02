The push to eliminate plastic shopping bags

NEW YORK CITY- (CBS) Plastic bags are disappearing from store checkouts across the country as more communities impose bans.

On Sunday, March 1, New York became the latest state to get rid of plastic bags when a statewide ban takes effect. The goal – to reduce pollution.

“Anything that helps the environment is a good thing,” says Avi Kaner. Kaner and his family have owned Morton Williams, a Manhattan-based chain, for more than 50 years. He says shoppers will have to bring their own reusable bag. Morton Williams will also sell two versions, a sturdy tote bag for 99 cents, and a foldable cloth bag for 20 cents.

Under the new law, customers could also pay a nickel for a paper bag. But for Kaner, that’s not really an option. “Paper bags with handles are not even available to purchase in the United States,” he says. Stores across the country are having trouble stocking paper bags. There’s been a sudden surge in orders as more communities dump plastic. Industry experts believe paper bag shortages could continue for years.

New York, California, Hawaii, and Oregon have single-use plastic bag bans, while Maine, Vermont, Delaware and Connecticut will join the list later this year or next. Several major cities including Boston, Chicago, Seattle, and Washington, DC also have rules limiting plastic bags in an effort to reduce pollution.

Proponents of this change predict shoppers will adapt and make reusable bags a new habit.