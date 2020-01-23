The push to protect, improve America’s national parks

WASHINGTON- There are more than 400 national park sites across the country. But many of those are becoming rundown, outdated, and even unsafe.

“Rangers in Yellowstone are staying in mobile trailers that are in many cases over 50 years old,” said Marcia Argust with the Pew Charitable Trusts.

Argust says deteriorating historic buildings, crumbling roads and outdated sewer systems are just some of the items on the National parks to do list.

The price tag totals almost 12 billion dollars in deferred maintenance.

Argust says even though the number of park visitors increases each year, there is not enough money to pay for the repairs.

At the Tidal Basin in Washington D.C., just steps away from the Thomas Jefferson and MLK memorials, the sea wall is 80 years old and floods onto the walkway a few times a day.

It’s a 64-million-dollar fix—-that Congress can approve.

The bipartisan “Restore America’s Parks and Public Lands Act” would provide dedicated funding –nearly 6.5 billion dollars over 5 years — to address the most important repairs.

North Carolina Congressman David Price says this investment in our nation’s parks- is important to the country.

“It’s a unifying cause for the country people love the parks, and a lot of people help maintain the parks so for the federal,” said Price.

Price says there is support for the bill on Capitol Hill – in both the House and the Senate.

But a vote on the measure has yet to be scheduled.