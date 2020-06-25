The rain coverage will lessen but not completely dry in the forecast

We have two rounds the first one will enter by 6pm-7pm and this has been severe along the way, which this portion will likely impact Barbour County and there’s development north of this line as well. The second wave arrive around 11/10CT and the models are a bit aggressive with this, so I’m not buying into this but of course will be looking at the progress throughout the night.

The surface low along the front, which has stalled around the surface high will lift farther north so this will lessen the intensity of these storms. Headed into the weekend the pattern will be more text book summer pattern, Clouds in the morning and sun and hit or miss thunderstorms in the afternoon. This will result in readings climbing close to 90 each day and overnight lows near 70. Next Tuesday and beyond, there will be more activity from a mid-Atlantic wedge setting up but we will not see the cool air, but instead will experience more widely scattered showers and storms.

The tropics remain quiet.