The road to senate majority runs right through Georgia

WASHINGTON – The nation’s eyes are on Georgia as the state’s two senate runoff races could hold the key to the Senate majority.

Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott is hitting the campaign trail on behalf of his Georgia GOP colleagues, Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, to help them win their runoffs races.



“Keep the Republican majority, so we stop the socialist agenda,” Sen. Scott said.

Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio stumped for Loeffler and Perdue last week.

With the current status of the senate—50 Republicans and 48 Democrats—Georgia is the deciding factor on where the power lies come 2021.

“I think you’re gonna continue to see that momentum and those people come in across the country because they realize what’s at stake,” said Stephen Lawson, Loeffler Communications Director.

“The biggest item on Mitch McConnell’s mind is how to win those two Georgia seats,” said Sen. Jeff Merkley (D) Oregon.

Merkley says the Senate Majority Leader is laser focused on keeping that job title.



Money from National Republican and Democrat organizations is expected to pour into the campaigns.

“It will get a lot of attention like no other special election that I can remember,” said Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown. Sen. Brown says Biden’s current lead in the state—is a good sign for Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock.



“Clearly the people of Georgia they voted for Joe Biden- in a surprise perhaps but the state of Georgia is changing,” said Brown.



The state began a hand counted audit Friday with those two run-off elections less than two months away.



