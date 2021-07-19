THE ROC, Ranger Outreach Center at St. Luke Church takes a team approach for our heroes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Today was a great day for our military heroes, and St. Luke taking on a team approach to support those returning home from service.

Monday morning, St. Luke hosted nearly 100 local community members excited about the new Ranger Outreach Center, or R-O-C.

Ranger program director Tony Mayne says hundreds have already benefitted, and many more for years to come.

(Ret. Maj. Tony Mayne)/ GallantFew Ranger Program

“The Ranger Outreach Center at St. Luke is just a physical sign that there is love and care for our nations special operations heroes right here in Columbus. Inside of these walls, we can take volunteers who want to help us with our rangers, as well as rangers and their families. And walk them through their transition from military into civilian life.”

News 3 has gotten behind this effort through the Run Ranger Run, now known as the Patriot Challenge, for the past ten years.

GallantFew is a nonprofit organization that hosts programs that help military families get all the support they need.

