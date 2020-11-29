The showers will end Monday morning, then a blast of winter will knock us below freezing, and wind chills sub-freezing for hours

The forecast has been consistent with the warm front draped north of mobile and skirting the Florida Alabama and Georgia State lines. This is where we’ve seen more thunderstorm activity and one radar indicated tornado in Baldwin County Sunday late afternoon.

The rain has kept us in the 50s all day keeping us stable and wind shear and instability low. East central Alabama Sunday evening has seen the most rainfall and west central Georgia up to this point has been averaging .5” and east central Alabama more than 1”+.

Once the main line (front) sweeps through the early overnight, despite the cooler air we could see or hear a few rumbles of thunder. Then the temperatures “WILL FEEL COLD.” By way of the wind and readings in the 40s we will have wind chill values dip into the mid-30s Monday morning and throughout most of the day.

The wind chill values will drop into the teens to lower 20s in remote areas or all be sub-freezing along with the readings for three consecutive mornings. The sunshine will warm us above freezing, so if there’s anything that may be subject to damage, with readings sub-freezing for several hours the next few nights.

Temperatures Monday night, Tuesday morning, and Wednesday morning all will be freezing or sub-freezing.

“Areas where light snow accumulations (generally less than 1 inch) are possible from tomorrow afternoon through early Tuesday morning.” -NWS Atlanta