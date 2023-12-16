Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)- The Big Dog Jingle 5k (RESULTS) turned out 300 plus runners for the annual Big Dog Jingle 5k.

You could hear the sound of ringing bells for many city blocks. It was not Santa and his reindeer but tiny bells on many of these runners laces.

They all made their journey across The Historic District, The Riverwalk, and back to 11th and Broadway in Uptown.

A portion of Big Dog Jingle’s proceeds supports many different programs at Girl’s Inc.

Family and community partners all helped to support in this year’s race.

