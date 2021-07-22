The sun stokes rising temperatures but passing showers add little relief

Going into our Friday forecast, we are continuing to see similar conditions to what we saw this Thursday. Primarily due to the high temperatures and combined with moisture coming from the Gulf, we are continuing to see chances of isolated showers for Friday. We are expecting these showers to come in the afternoon and going into the late evening hours.



As we head into the weekend, expect rain chances to go down for both Saturday and Sunday where we could see a stray afternoon shower. But, for the most part, this weekend will be mostly sunny and if you have plans to go outside, expect nice weather for your forecast.



However, the one thing to keep in mind going into the weekend will be the rising temperatures. After the past couple of days being in the low to mid 80’s, were expecting the temperatures to climb back into the 90’s.



Along with high temperatures this weekend, were also expecting the heat index to get into the upper 90’s for both Saturday and Sunday. If you have plans this weekend, be on the lookout for a hot and dry weekend.