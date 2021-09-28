The tropics are churning out storms but no impact here in the forecast

The set-up continues with the dominant high pressure across the southeast and mid-Atlantic region holding back any unsettled weather. Pollen has been the primary irritant for the air quality since it is so stable.

If you are holding out for any measurable rainfall you will be waiting for a while. The next chance does not enter the region until weak cool front stalls late Sunday and early next week.

But even with this front in the region, there will be very little moisture to call, measurable rainfall.

A stalled cut-off low in the desert southwest will eventually catch a ride from a cool front this weekend but most of the moisture will fall apart Sunday night before we get another cool down early next week.

The tropics continue to remain active in the Atlantic basin but no impacts are in the near forecast for the U.S. mainland. Sam continues to churn and Victor is next to form in the Atlantic along with Wanda, as we wind down our first list of names for the 2021 season.