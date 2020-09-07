A stalled front adjacent to the Georgia, Florida, and Carolina coasts will introduce high cloudiness as a weak tropical disturbance lingers offshore. High pressure at the surface keeps us dry, with only a stray shower possible by mid-week. The forecast for the long term will be more cloud cover and a ramp-up in humid air from the Tropical Atlantic. Readings will remain in the upper 80s to 90°, with only pop-up afternoon showers and storms in the forecast. Paulette and a few waves appear to remain out in the Atlantic, with the country of Bermuda that may be in the path of T.S. Paulette. T.S. Renee has formed now and will pose no threat to the mainland U.S.
The tropics may be active now but there will be limited rain chances
