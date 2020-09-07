The tropics may be active now but there will be limited rain chances

A stalled front adjacent to the Georgia, Florida, and Carolina coasts will introduce high cloudiness as a weak tropical disturbance lingers offshore. High pressure at the surface keeps us dry, with only a stray shower possible by mid-week. The forecast for the long term will be more cloud cover and a ramp-up in humid air from the Tropical Atlantic. Readings will remain in the upper 80s to 90°, with only pop-up afternoon showers and storms in the forecast.  Paulette and a few waves appear to remain out in the Atlantic, with the country of Bermuda that may be in the path of T.S. Paulette.  T.S. Renee has formed now and will pose no threat to the mainland U.S. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Day Forecast

Monday

90° / 70°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 90° 70°

Tuesday

91° / 72°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 91° 72°

Wednesday

91° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 91° 73°

Thursday

89° / 73°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 50% 89° 73°

Friday

90° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 90° 73°

Saturday

87° / 72°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 87° 72°

Sunday

88° / 71°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 88° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

8 PM
Clear
0%
84°

81°

9 PM
Clear
0%
81°

78°

10 PM
Clear
0%
78°

77°

11 PM
Clear
0%
77°

76°

12 AM
Clear
0%
76°

75°

1 AM
Clear
0%
75°

73°

2 AM
Clear
0%
73°

73°

3 AM
Clear
0%
73°

72°

4 AM
Clear
0%
72°

71°

5 AM
Clear
10%
71°

71°

6 AM
Clear
10%
71°

71°

7 AM
Clear
10%
71°

71°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
71°

74°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
74°

78°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

82°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
82°

85°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

87°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

88°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

89°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

89°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

89°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

88°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

86°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

