The United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley names new President & CEO

COLUMBUS, GA – The United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley is pleased to announce that Ben Moser, JD, CFRE has been selected as the organization’s new President & CEO. On June 18th, 2019 the United Way’s Executive Committee voted unanimously to approve Moser for the position after a search committee that reported to the Executive Committee conducted an extensive nationwide search. The United Way partnered with Anissa Starnes, President of Swingbridge Partners, LLC out of Charlotte, NC to provide oversight for the executive search. Moser will begin work officially on August 1, 2019.

“I am incredibly excited to assume this new role and have the opportunity to build on the great work that the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley and its partners have been doing in this community since 1950. My family and I are thrilled to become a part of this wonderful community and I look forward to working with all community stakeholders to lead and unite community resources in order to transform lives in the Chattahoochee Valley,” said Moser.

Moser most recently served as the Director of Major Gifts for the United Way of Asheville and Buncombe County, located in Asheville, North Carolina where he has been employed since 2017. Prior to this position he held several management positions at the United Way of Forsyth County located in Winston-Salem, North Carolina including Director of Strategy and Analytics and Interim Vice President of Resource Development.

Ben received his Juris Doctor from New York Law School in New York, New York in 2004 and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in History from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1999 where he was awarded the Pi Kappa Alpha Merit Scholarship. He became a Certified Fundraising Executive in 2018.

Moser brings an upbeat attitude and a commitment and passion for the work that United Way does within communities.

Search Committee Co-Chair Gwen Ruff, said, “We had many strong candidates from throughout the country, and received more than 125 applicants from twenty-six different states. The interest level for our community was extremely high and we had many qualified applicants, but Ben Moser was the ideal choice among the competition.”

Keith Pierce, 2019 Chairman of the United Way states “Ben brings a wealth of experience in management and fundraising to the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley. With his exceptional background and experience he is uniquely positioned to step into this role for our community; he is an experienced nonprofit executive with an obvious commitment to the mission and his wealth of innovative programming and fundraising experience will be an asset to our United Way.” Pierce added, “We are pleased to welcome Ben and his family to our community and feel that his leadership and proven track record will benefit the United Way and keep the organization on a path of success for the future.”

Moser will succeed Scott Ferguson, who will be retiring at the end of August after serving as President & CEO for the past 12 years, raising more than $76 million dollars collectively for the community during the annual fundraising campaigns.