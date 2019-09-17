The VA explains how its helping local veterans with disabilities succeed in the workforce

The Department of Veterans Affairs wants to get the word out that its revamped system is designed to better help veterans with disabilities become matched with employment opportunities where they can flourish.

News 3’s Greg Loyd spoke with William Streitberger, Executive Director of Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment Service at the Veteran’s Administration in Washington, D.C.

Streitberger offers insight into how the agency helps veterans who needs its services.

If you want to hear the entire conversation between Greg and Mr. Sreitberger, please check out the full, digital interview exclusive below.