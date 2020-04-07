The wide-ranging impact of the coronavirus pandemic on America’s economy

WASHINGTON- (CBS)- The IRS says it plans to start sending coronavirus payments to Americans this week.

But if you need a paper check, it might not arrive until September.

The help is needed. The U.S. economy lost more than 700,000 jobs in March.

More than 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment last week.

The economic toll the pandemic is taking on the country is stunning

CBS News Financial Analyst Jill Schlesinger says the unemployment numbers could get worse in the coming months.

“This is absolutely an insane number of people. It sure does hurt to see these numbers because I don’t think they are going to let up anytime soon,” said Schlesinger.

One group who is fearing financial impact is farmers.

The coronavirus crisis is delaying workers access to the fields.

“If there are not workers, there will be crops that go unharvested. And that has a ripple effect throughout this economy. And it will affect the consumers of this nation,” said Georgia’s Commissioner of Agriculture Gary Black.

In Wisconsin, dairy farmers are being forced to dump thousands of gallons of milk because there is little demand with restaurants and schools closed.

Retailers who are open such as Walmart, Costco and Target now limiting the number of shoppers allowed inside stores nationwide.

The latest employment report shows this crisis has brought a sudden stop to a record 113 straight months of job growth—that ends nearly a decade of growth.