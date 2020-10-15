There are “fall”ing temperatures for the weekend forecast

The first front sweeping through on Friday will bring a few more clouds but clear and cooler reading by afternoon. Morning low readings will dip down into the upper 50s and portions of East Central Alabama may top off only into the upper 60s or near 70 and areas south and east of Columbus will top off into the mid-70s.  The front will dissipate, with no rainfall associated with it.

Next week’s front is similar with very little rainfall. Readings will bump-up into the lower 80s. The Tropical Atlantic is still looking active for the end of the month and the models are not favorable for any landfalling cyclones but as you know, this can always change.

Thursday

84° / 60°
Clear
Clear 10% 84° 60°

Friday

70° / 48°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 70° 48°

Saturday

71° / 52°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 71° 52°

Sunday

76° / 59°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 76° 59°

Monday

81° / 62°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 81° 62°

Tuesday

83° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 83° 66°

Wednesday

83° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 83° 67°

