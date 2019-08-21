Teachers Supply Drive

Third Annual Teacher’s Supply Drive underway in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- WRBL News 3’s third annual Teacher Supply Drive is happening now through 6:30 pm Eastern at Rivertown Toyota, 1661-A Whittlesey Road.

Here’s a list of supplies needed:

Grades K – 2
Index Cards
Tissue (1 Box)
3-Ring Binder ( 2-Inch)
Composition Book
Glue Sticks
#2 Pencils (1 Dozen)
Notebook Paper (Wide-Ruled)
Markers
Scissors
Erasers
Crayons

Grades 3 – 5
3-Ring Binder (2-Inch)
Erasers
Tissue (1 Box)3-Prong Pocket Folder
1 Pack of Dividers with Tabs
Composition Book
Glue Sticks
Markers
Crayons
Rulers
Index Cards
2 Pencils (1 Dozen)
Pens (1 Dozen)
Notebook Paper (Wide-Ruled)
Note: Magnet schools and special programs may require additional items.

