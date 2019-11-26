Breaking News
TRAGIC: Human remains believed to be missing 19-year Aniah Blanchard located

Third suspect arrested in Aniah Blanchard kidnapping investigation, mugshot released

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(David Johnson, Jr., source Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL)–Montgomery Police arrested a third man in connection to the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard Monday.

David Johnson, Jr. of Montgomery was arrested earlier earlier today.

Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes says the charges against Johnson are Hindering Prosecution.

News 3 learned of Johnson’s alleged connection to the case during the preliminary hearing of prime suspect Ibraheem Yazeed.

Investigators testified during that court session that they believe Yazeed was driven to Florida from Montgomery at Yazeed’s request by a man identified in court as David Johnson.

Ibraheem Yazeed, 30, and Antwon Fisher, 35, are have also been arrested and charged in the kidnapping of Aniah Blanchard.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories