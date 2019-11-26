Third suspect arrested in Aniah Blanchard kidnapping investigation, mugshot released

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL)–Montgomery Police arrested a third man in connection to the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard Monday.

David Johnson, Jr. of Montgomery was arrested earlier earlier today.

Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes says the charges against Johnson are Hindering Prosecution.



News 3 learned of Johnson’s alleged connection to the case during the preliminary hearing of prime suspect Ibraheem Yazeed.

Investigators testified during that court session that they believe Yazeed was driven to Florida from Montgomery at Yazeed’s request by a man identified in court as David Johnson.

Ibraheem Yazeed, 30, and Antwon Fisher, 35, are have also been arrested and charged in the kidnapping of Aniah Blanchard.