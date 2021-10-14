This Arab 2nd grader has the second-best mullet in the country

ARAB, Ala. — This kid’s hair is definitely all business in the front and party in the back.

Seven-year-old Ezra Cramer took second place in the kids’ division of the 2021 USA Mullet Championships.

The second-grader from Arab received over 24,000 votes in the contest.

The public was asked to vote for their favorite mullet.

Ezra advocated for anti-bullying for his competition campaign, called “Shake the Hate.” He raised $610 for Stomp Out Bullying, a nonprofit organization that seeks to reduce and prevent bullying, cyber-bullying, and other forms of digital abuse.

“We are humbled and so thankful for everyone’s support of Ezra and ‘Shake the Hate’ in the USA Mullet Championship,” said Kaleigha Cramer, Ezra’s mother. “We have met some great people all over the country throughout his journey.”

To promote their message, the Cramers sold shirts, with $2 from each shirt donated in honor of Ezra’s mullet competition journey.





(All photos submitted by Kaleigha Cramer)

The winner of the competition is from Arkansas and will receive a $2,500 prize along with bragging rights.

Cramer said Ezra was “thrilled with second place and his prize of $500 and Pit Viper sunglasses.”

“Ezra’s only request throughout this entire process was that I promised to throw a party for all his friends that cheered him on once it was over,” said Cramer. “We hope everyone continues to follow his anti-bullying platform and we all remember to ‘Shake the Hate.’ On to party planning!”

Check out the Top 25 Mullets in the Kids’ Division here.