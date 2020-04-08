Three charged with murder of Alabama man found in shallow grave

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (AP) – Authorities in Alabama said three people were arrested in connection to the killing of a man, whose body was found in a shallow grave.

News outlets reported 33-year-old Dale McKee, 26-year-old Aprille Smith and 28-year-old Dylan Smith were charged Tuesday with murder in the death of 35-year-old Mark Wayne Motley Jr.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said Motley was killed by blunt force trauma and his body was found Monday. Authorities declined to comment on a suspected motive for the slaying but said Motley, McKee, Aprille Smith and Dylan Smith were acquaintances.

It’s unclear whether the trio have attorneys.

