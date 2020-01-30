Three north Columbus schools under security alert

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Northside High School, Veterans Memorial Middle School and North Columbus Elementary Schools are under a security alert this morning.

The perimeters of all those schools have been secured, according to a news release from the Muscogee County School District.

District officials say the perimeters of each school have been secured due to the sighting of two suspects, who have been involved in a non-school related incident, within the vicinity of the school locations.

There have been no injuries or school-related incidents reported during the security measure at this point.

The school sent out a robocall about 10:45 a.m. Principal Marty Richburg was on the call telling parents not to come to the school.

