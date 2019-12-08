Three years later: Americus, Sumter County says slain law officers will always be remembered

AMERICUS, Ga (WRBL)- Loved ones and community members gathered Saturday to honor two local law officers murdered in the line of duty three years ago in Americus.

Close friends, family members, law officers, and community members attended a remembrance and prayer ceremony in tribute to Americus Police officer Nick Smarr and Georgia Southwestern State police officer Jody Smith.

The observance was held on the campus of Georgia Southwestern State University, in front of the campus police station building, now named in both men’s honor.

Saturday’s event fell on the third year anniversary of the tragedy.

Both law officers were shot on December 7, 2016, responding to a domestic disturbance call at a residence near the GSW campus.

Smarr and Smith, best friends who were known for their dedication to their professions, families, and friends are remembered as young men who will always be loved and honored by the community they died protecting.

“But today on December 7, we stop to remember the sacrifice and to remember the young men that served this community,” said Georgia Southwestern State University President Neil Weaver.

“Its because of Nick and Jody that we have come together. It is because of Nick and Jody that we have come together as a community,” said Americus Police Chief Mark Scott.

Both mothers of Smarr and Smith attended, thanking everyone for their continued love and support.