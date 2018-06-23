Top Stories

THUNDERSTORM WINDS: Friday night's damages pose new hazards

By:

Posted: Jun 22, 2018 10:56 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 22, 2018 10:57 PM EDT

THUNDERSTORM WINDS: Friday night's damages pose new hazards

  • Clean-up still continues but please use caution for any damaged trees and power lines that have snapped from trees falling over onto these lines. Creating more hazards... 
  • Ethan Drive Tree reported down on a house.

 

 STAY SAFE AROUND POWER LINES OR MAKE A REPORT
 

  • Schomburg Road area of Columbus 5,000 customers w/o power. Trees toppled onto power lines. 
  • Lee County Road 179 Tree cleared off road when severe storm swept through…Alabama Power customers without power
  • 17th Avenue in Weracoba Park and dozens of reported downed trees on power lines.
  • Moon & Rhodes Dr. heavily impacted, with trees on cars and toppled onto power lines. 
Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Georgia News

Alabama News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories