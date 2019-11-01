Thursday’s vote gives more momentum to impeachment process

WASHINGTON (CNN)- The House of Representatives on Thursday voted to formalize impeachment inquiry procedures.

This is the first time that the full House chamber took a vote related to President Trump’s impeachment investigation.

An historic vote on the House floor, setting the stage for the next phase of the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

The House voting mostly along party lines.

“The yays are 232; the nays are 196; the resolution is adopted without objection,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

With two Democrats- Representative Jeff Van Drew and Collin Peterson- voting against the resolution.

Those two Democrats from areas Trump handily won in the 2016 election.

Republicans sticking with Trump in blasting the process as unfair.

But Democrats pushing back and vowing to move forward.

Rep. Hank Johnson: “Their insistence that the process is somehow flawed betrays their decision

The resolution outlining the rules, including a measure allowing Republicans to subpoena their own witnesses, as long as the Democratic committee chairmen agree,

It also allows Trump and his lawyers to cross examine witnesses and object to lines of questioning once the probe moves to house judiciary.

Democrats say Thursday’s vote is not a formal authorization of the impeachment inquiry.

But the decision to hold a vote may serve to undercut criticism from the Trump Administration.

The administration had called the inquiry illegitimate because it had not previously received a full House vote.