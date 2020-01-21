Tickets still available to Saturday’s Mercedes-Benz of Columbus Heart Raffle!

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) The 2020 Mercedes-Benz of Columbus Heart Raffle is this Saturday, January 25. But you still have time to purchase tickets!

Tickets run $150 and proceeds benefit the American Heart Association’s fight against heart disease. You may purchase the tickets online or call (706) 256-6100.

Richard Joyner, Mercedes-Benz of Columbus General Manager, stopped by News 3 Midday to explain more about the raffle— and the tremendous difference the annual event makes in the strides against heart disease. Joyner also says he’s grateful for the community’s outpouring of support for the cause.

In addition to helping fight heart disease, two lucky winners will win a Mercedes-Benz valued at $50,000 each.

Don’t miss your chance to help the American Heart Association–and possibly win big as a result of your generosity.