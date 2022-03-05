LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Family and community members gathered at Louise United Methodist Church in LaGrange to continue the search for Coweta County resident, Tiffany Foster. Foster, who was 35 at the time of her disappearance, has been missing since March 1, 2021.

Foster’s mother, Katrina Hill, organized the search after receiving a series of tips that indicated that Foster may be located by the church. She said she and her husband have searched for Tiffany everyday since her disappearance.

“It’s devastating, heartbreaking, but I know that I have to find my child and I tell people, ‘I’m not going to rest or stop. I’m never going to give up on my child regardless of how long it takes.’ I’m just praying that we get closure soon but it has been a nightmare,” said Hill.

Hill was first notified about her daughter’s disappearance by Foster’s fiancé, Reginald Robertson, when she did not come home one night. She filed a police report with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office and said she has been searching for her daughter ever since. She said she believes Robertson may have some involvement in Foster’s disappearance. He has since been arrested for crimes unrelated to the disappearance.

Hill is offering $60,000 for the safe return of her daughter and $30,000 for any information that can lead to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for the disappearance of Foster. She urges the public to come forward with any information they may have regarding Foster’s whereabouts.

“I haven’t rested since then, I haven’t rested since this happened. I’m just doing what a mother does, that’s my child,” said Hill.

Crystal Walker is a Harris County resident and one of the community members that attended the search. She said she decided to attend because she has been following Foster’s disappearance through news outlets since last year.

“We’ve all been caught up before, it’s just that it didn’t end the same, this could have been anybody,” said Walker.

She was overcome with emotion during the search and said she connected with the cause because she has daughters and nieces and feels that what happened to Foster can happen to anyone.

Walker urges anyone with information to contact her via Facebook, she said she will pass it along to law enforcement.

If anyone has any information on Foster’s location please contact, Investigator Kilgore, at the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office. Please call 770-253-1502 and email skilgore@coweta.ga.us.