Tijuana to limit indoor social gatherings to fewer than 50 people

Event halls like this one in Tijuana have been ordered not to have gatherings with more than 50 people. (Courtesy: eventosespeciales.com)

TIJUANA (Border Report) — Banquet halls and hotels in Tijuana have all been notified that they can’t hold indoor gatherings or social events with more than 50 people in attendance, officials said, adding that it’s another COVID-19 preventive measure issued by the city.

“Businesses that don’t comply with this will face heavy sanctions and fines of up to 400,000 pesos ($19,000) and the likelihood of being shut down for violating health protocols,” said Adolfo García Dworak, Director of Inspection and Regulation for Tijuana. “We’re getting close to the December holiday-season gatherings, we need to stay on the path and limit get-togethers of more than 60 people.”

García Dworak stressed that if a COVID-19 resurgence is seen, they will take further measures to prohibit all social gatherings through the winter.

