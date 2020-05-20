Today is National Dog Rescue Day!

Dog lovers, today could be a perfect day to consider adopting a new four-legged friend!

May 20 is National Rescue Dog Day.

According to the ASPCA, approximately 3.3 million dogs enter shelters every year.

To celebrate the holiday, think about adopting or fostering some of them.

You can also volunteer at a local animal shelter – if it’s still open – or offer a donation.

Many shelters are closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But some are still offering adoptions through social media.

USA Today says that pet adoptions have skyrocketed during the outbreak.