Toddlers’ boots recalled by Target

Target is recalling  about 122,500 pairs of its Cat & Jack “Himani” and “Jaren” toddlers’ boots in sizes 5 – 12 saying the toggle on the boot can detach from the elastic lace, posing a choking hazard to children. There have been no reports of injuries.

The “Himani” boots were sold in navy and pink and the “Jaren” boots were sold in olive, black with multi-colored polka dots, pink with multi-colored polka dots, and navy with rainbows.  The product’s item number is printed inside the boot shaft. 

Customers can return the boots to target for a refund.

The boots were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com and Google Express from September 2019 through February 2020 for about $30 and made in China.

