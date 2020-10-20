Tonight on WGN America: Top US health officials give NewsNation exclusive coronavirus update

by: Elyse Russo

WASHINGTON — NewsNation’s Marni Hughes sat down with the nation’s top health leaders Tuesday to discuss coronavirus, a vaccine and getting children back to school safely.

Hughes spoke with Alex Azar, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services; U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome M. Adams; and Dr. Deborah Birx, global health expert and member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

“We are getting mixed messages, and I would like to leave the politics out of this, because I think the American people want to hear from each of you on the science, on your medical background, on your experience,” Hughes asked in part. “At the end of the day, the American people just want to know what’s going on and who are we supposed to listen to?

Catch the interviews Tuesday night on NewsNation on WGN America starting at 8/7 p.m. CDT.

