Top American diplomat to Ukraine testifies in impeachment inquiry probe

WASHINGTON- (CNN) Democrats on Capitol Hill claim they’ve received explosive evidence in their impeachment investigation into President Trump.

That information coming from the top American diplomat in Ukraine during his testimony yesterday.

“Ambassador Sondland tried to explain to me that President Trump is a businessman. When a businessman is about to sign a check to someone who owes him something, he said, the businessman asks that person to pay up before signing the check.” Those were the words of Bill Taylor, America’s top diplomat in Ukraine.

Taylor testified in a closed hearing on Capitol Hill that President Trump ordered aid be withheld from Ukraine, unless they publicly launched an investigation into the Bidens.

The White House slammed Taylor’s testimony as a “smear campaign.”

saying in a statement: “Today was just more triple hearsay and selective leaks from the Democrats’ politically-motivated, closed door, secretive hearings.”

“The President is frustrated,” said Rep. Jim Jordan, (R) Ohio.

President Trump is now facing backlash from Democrats and Republicans for likening the impeachment investigation to a lynching.

“I would not compare this to a lynching. That was an unfortunate choice of words,” Sen. Mitch McConnell, (R) Senate Majority Leader.

“He never should’ve used the word. Never,” said Sen. Chuck Schumer, (D) Senate Minority Leader.

Despite disagreeing with his language, Republicans are echoing President Trump’s frustration with the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry.

“What the Democrats are doing here does not have due process. It’s not fair in the process. It’s not something that this House has done ever in the past,” said Rep. Kevin McCarthy, (R) House Minority Leader.