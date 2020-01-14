Totes for Tots hosts 18th annual drive in Georgia with Columbus location

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) An estimated 14,000 foster children live in Georgia. For them, life often consists of moving from home-to-home. Did you realize many of them don’t even have a suitcase or bag in which they can pack their belongings?

That’s where Totes to Tots comes in– an annual drive to collect backpacks, suitcases, and duffel bags for foster children. This year, Georgia’s 18th annual Totes to Tots drive is sponsored by Georgia Cancer Specialists.

You have a chance to donate to the cause on Saturday, January 18 in Columbus at New Apostolic Church between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Christine Seyfert and Darrell Dobey joined Greg Loyd on “News 3 Midday” to talk about the upcoming drive and how much your help makes a tremendous difference!