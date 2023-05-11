6:00 Update:

Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-This storm across central Mississippi has a broad area of damaging wind as it bows out. It is more than 200 miles away as of 4 PM ET on 5-11, and it will weaken but will have enough energy to trigger showers and storms across the region late tonight in overnight.

Walking you through your Mother’s Day Weekend Forecast, temperatures will climb back into the lower 90s. Rain chances will become less in coverage until next Tuesday’s storm system.

Tuesday will be our best chance for showers and storms, with a few becoming strong to severe.

Next Wednesday and for several days after that it’ll become dry and warm in the very extended First Alert Forecast.